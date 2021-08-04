Smart Demand Response Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Competitive Analysis, Trends, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Demand Response Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart demand response market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Smart demand response is a pre-arranged agreement between the utility management authority and the consumer to reduce electricity consumption and load on the smart grid without blackouts, downtime and congestion. It enables the users to select non-essential loads, which can be shed by themselves or by the utility during peak hours.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global smart demand response market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies. With the growing energy requirements, smart grids are widely integrated with smart demand response systems to utilize automatic switching to divert and optimize power consumption. Smart demand response also aids in reducing the overall installation costs, operating costs and potential grid failures. Moreover, extensive infrastructural developments and the implementation of favorable government policies are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of lighting networks with the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technologies provide real-time insights and alerts on power consumption to the consumer and the producer is also providing a positive outlook to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation plc

Enel S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Itron Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG.

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

