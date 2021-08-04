Nanomedicine Market 2021-2026: Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanomedicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global nanomedicine market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Nanomedicine is utilized in the treatment of various diseases and repairing tissues at a molecular level. It assists in enhancing efficacy, bioavailability, dose-response, targeting ability, personalization, and safety compared to conventional medicines. As a result, it finds a wide range of applications in drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicines, and implants across the globe.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
There is currently a growing prevalence of medical ailments around the world. This, in confluence with the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Nanomedicine is extensively used in the treatment of neurological, oncological, urological, and cardiovascular diseases. Apart from this, leading players are introducing advancements in nanoscale technologies for improving diagnostic procedures. They are also utilizing nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the improved administration of nanomedicines. These innovations are creating a favorable market outlook worldwide. The market is further propelled by significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Luminex Corporation
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Nanobiotix
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Starpharma Holdings Limited
Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:
- Nanoparticles
- Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
- Liposomes
- Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates
- Hydrogel Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Inorganic Nanoparticles
- Nanoshells
- Nanotubes
- Nanodevices
Breakup by Product:
- Therapeutics
- Regenerative Medicine
- In-Vitro diagnostics
- In-Vivo diagnostics
- Vaccines
Breakup by Application:
- Clinical Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Clinical Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
