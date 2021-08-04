Nanomedicine Market 2021-2026: Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanomedicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global nanomedicine market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Nanomedicine is utilized in the treatment of various diseases and repairing tissues at a molecular level. It assists in enhancing efficacy, bioavailability, dose-response, targeting ability, personalization, and safety compared to conventional medicines. As a result, it finds a wide range of applications in drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicines, and implants across the globe.

Market Trends:

There is currently a growing prevalence of medical ailments around the world. This, in confluence with the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Nanomedicine is extensively used in the treatment of neurological, oncological, urological, and cardiovascular diseases. Apart from this, leading players are introducing advancements in nanoscale technologies for improving diagnostic procedures. They are also utilizing nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions for the improved administration of nanomedicines. These innovations are creating a favorable market outlook worldwide. The market is further propelled by significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

General Electric Company

Luminex Corporation

Merck & Co. Inc

Nanobiotix

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:

Nanoparticles Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Liposomes Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates Hydrogel Nanoparticles Dendrimers Inorganic Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Breakup by Product:

Therapeutics

Regenerative Medicine

In-Vitro diagnostics

In-Vivo diagnostics

Vaccines

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Clinical Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

