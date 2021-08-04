United States Fire Sprinklers Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Fire Sprinklers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The US fire sprinklers market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020.A fire sprinkler is a fire protection system consisting of sprinkler heads mounted in ceilings or sidewalls that are connected to an active water supply via piping and fittings. It is activated by a rise in temperature and sprays high-pressure water over the flames to extinguish them. A fire sprinkler is one of the safest methods for putting out a fire at an early stage and preventing it from escalating. Fire sprinkles are used across the United States in various commercial and residential spaces.

Market Trends

Significant increase in technological advancements and continuous product innovations are driving the United States fire sprinklers market. The introduction of HI-FOG technology, which displaces oxygen effectively to cool down the flames, is bolstering the regional market growth. Furthermore, the rising development of offices, retail shops, commercial centers, entertainment centers, hospitals, etc., are augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the elevating life-threatening incidences due to fire outbreaks at construction sites are propelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, numerous government bodies are also organizing several seminars and formulating regulations to facilitate the adoption of fire protection systems. In the coming years, all of the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the market for fire sprinklers in the United States. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US fire sprinklers market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

American Fire Protection Group, Inc

American Fire Systems, Inc

American Fire Protection Inc

Western States Fire Protection Company

United States Alliance Fire Protection, Inc

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Hochiki Corporation

API Group Inc., etc.

Market Break by Components

Fire Sprinklers Structure Pipe Valves and Fittings Sprinkler Heads Others

Fire Response System Fire Alarm Devices Lightening Voice/Public Alert Secure Communication

Fire Detectors and Control Panels

Fire Suppression Reagent Water Foam Gas Chemicals





Market Break by Fire Sprinkler System

Wet Sprinkler System

Dry Sprinkler System

Pre-action Sprinkler System

Deluge System

Others



Market Break by Service

Installation/ Design

Maintenance

Engineering and Fabrication

Others



Market Break by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



Market Break by Region

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

