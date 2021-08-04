Global Matcha Tea Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus. Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness. Global Matcha Tea key players include Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Japan is the largest market, with a share over 70%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 8% percent. In terms of product, Additive-use Matcha Tea is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Beverage, followed by Pastry and Ice Cream. This report contains market size and forecasts of Matcha Tea in China, including the following market information: China Matcha Tea Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Matcha Tea Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Matcha Tea companies in 2020 (%) The global Matcha Tea market size is expected to growth from US$ 1597.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2173.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Matcha Tea market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Matcha Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Matcha Tea Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Matcha Tea Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Drinking-use Matcha Tea, Additive-use Matcha Tea China Matcha Tea Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Matcha Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Drinking Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverage

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Matcha Tea revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Matcha Tea revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Matcha Tea sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Matcha Tea sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha

