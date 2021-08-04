Global Nisin Market Competition Situation 2021| DuPont (Danisco), Royal DSM, SDM

Nisin is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide produced by the bacterium Lactococcus lactis that is used as a food preservative. It has 34 amino acid residues, including the uncommon amino acids lanthionine, methyllanthionine, didehydroalanine, and didehydroaminobutyric acid. Global Nisin key players include DuPont (Danisco), Royal DSM, SDM, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 65%. China is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Meat & Seafood, followed by Bakery. This report contains market size and forecasts of Nisin in China, including the following market information: China Nisin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Nisin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Nisin companies in 2020 (%) The global Nisin market size is expected to growth from US$ 178 million in 2020 to US$ 239.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Nisin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Nisin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Nisin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Nisin Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Powder, Liquid China Nisin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Nisin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Meat & Seafood, Dairy Products, Bakery, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Nisin revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Nisin revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Nisin sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Nisin sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, DuPont (Danisco), Royal DSM, SDM, Amtech Biotech, Chihon Biotechnology, Galactic, Shandong Freda Biotechnology, Handary, Siveele

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Nisin market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Nisin market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Nisin markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Nisin market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Nisin market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Nisin market.

