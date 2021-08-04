Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg

Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales. Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer and Asahi Breweries are the top 6 of global Non-Alcoholic Beer, with about 42% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcoholic Beer in China, including the following market information: China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million L) China top five Non-Alcoholic Beer companies in 2020 (%) The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market size is expected to growth from US$ 3831.3 million in 2020 to US$ 4537.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Non-Alcoholic Beer market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Non-Alcoholic Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million L) China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Percentages,

Limit Fermentation, Dealcoholization Method China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million L) China Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Man, Woman

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Non-Alcoholic Beer revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Non-Alcoholic Beer revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Non-Alcoholic Beer sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million L) Key companies Non-Alcoholic Beer sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei, Aujan Industries, Erdinger Weibbrau, Weihenstephan, Kirin

