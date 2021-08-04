Global Pomegranate Market Outlook (2021-2027)| POM Wonderful, Lakewood, Minute Maid

Pomegranate juice is made from the fruit of the pomegranate. It is used in cooking both as a fresh juice and as a concentrated syrup. The report includes the pomegranate concentrates that are used for pomegranate juice, food, medicine, etc. Currently, market concentration in this industry is not high. Considering product shelf life is limited, company sale Pomegranate in their own-store. Also, manufacture process is mature and raw material source is abundant, more and more companies enter this industry. Currently, there are many solotoy Sad, Narni, Arvee, TTM Food, Sun Sun Shahd, Orumnarin, Jia Neng Da and Saide etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Pomegranate in China, including the following market information: China Pomegranate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Pomegranate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Pomegranate companies in 2020 (%) The global Pomegranate market size is expected to growth from US$ 221 million in 2020 to US$ 319.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Pomegranate market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Pomegranate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Pomegranate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Pomegranate Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Pomegranate Powder, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate China Pomegranate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Pomegranate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pomegranate revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pomegranate revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Pomegranate sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Pomegranate sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, POM Wonderful, Lakewood, Minute Maid, Tropi-cana, Ocean Spray Cranberries, RW Knudsen Family, Jale and Zolotoy Sad, Narni, Arvee, TTM Food, Sun Sun Shahd, Orumnarin, Jia Neng Da, Saide

