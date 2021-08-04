Global Popcorn Industry Analysis Report 2021| ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or “pop”) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns. There are various techniques for popping corn. Along with prepackaged popcorn, which is generally intended to be prepared in a microwave oven, there are small home appliances for popping corn. These methods require the use of minimally processed popping corn. A larger-scale, commercial popcorn machine was invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Unpopped popcorn is considered nonperishable and will last indefinitely if stored in ideal conditions. Depending on how it is prepared and cooked, some consider popcorn to be a health food, while others caution against it for a variety of reasons. Popcorn can also have non-food applications, ranging from holiday decorations to packaging materials. ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder’s-Lance are the leaders of the Popcorn industry, which take about 40% market share. USA is the major region of the global market, which takes about 50% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Popcorn in China, including the following market information: China Popcorn Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Popcorn Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Kg) China top five Popcorn companies in 2020 (%) The global Popcorn market size is expected to growth from US$ 4068.7 million in 2020 to US$ 6406.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Popcorn market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Popcorn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Popcorn Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Kg) China Popcorn Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Ready-to-eat popcorn, Microwave popcorn China Popcorn Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Kg) China Popcorn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Household, Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Popcorn revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Popcorn revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Popcorn sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Kg) Key companies Popcorn sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify, Snyder’s-Lance, Butterkist, American Popcorn, Angie’s Artisan Treats, Borges, Chamerfood, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Newman’s Own, Aramidth International, Joe and Seph, Mage’s, Inter-Grain, Quinn

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Popcorn market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Popcorn market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Popcorn markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Popcorn market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

