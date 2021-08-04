Global Potato Flake Competition Analysis 2021| PepsiCo, Lutosa (McCain), Lamb Weston

Potato flakes are flat chunks of dehydrated mashed potato. These flakes are the main ingredient in pre-mashed potato sold in food stores, in commercially available products, like instant mashed potatoes, croquettes, pasta and fabricated snacks. On the basis of product type, Standard Potato Flakes represent the largest share of the worldwide Potato Flakes market, with 62.07% share. In the applications, Snacks segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 39.90% share of global market. PepsiCo occupies most of the world’s Potato Flake market, with the market share of 25.70%. Europe holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 44.22%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Flake in China, including the following market information: China Potato Flake Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Potato Flake Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Potato Flake companies in 2020 (%) The global Potato Flake market size is expected to growth from US$ 828.5 million in 2020 to US$ 1267.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Potato Flake market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Potato Flake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Potato Flake Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Potato Flake Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Standard Potato Flakes, Low Leach Potato Flakes China Potato Flake Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Potato Flake Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Snacks, Soups and Sauces, Bakery Products, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Potato Flake revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Potato Flake revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Potato Flake sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Potato Flake sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, PepsiCo, Lutosa (McCain), Lamb Weston, Aviko Rixona, Dali Group, Mydibel, Orion Confectionery, Oishi, Goodrich Cereals, Bob’s Red Mill

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Potato Flake market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Potato Flake market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Potato Flake markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Potato Flake market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Potato Flake market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Potato Flake market.

