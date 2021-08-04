Global Potato Protein Hydrolysate Depth Research Report 2021| Avebe, Emsland Group, Tereos

Potato Protein Hydrolysate is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of Potato Protein Hydrolysate is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of Potato Protein Hydrolysate in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 50.30% in the global production in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Protein Hydrolysate in China, including the following market information: China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kilotons) China top five Potato Protein Hydrolysate companies in 2020 (%) The global Potato Protein Hydrolysate market size is expected to growth from US$ 136.1 million in 2020 to US$ 184.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Potato Protein Hydrolysate market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Potato Protein Hydrolysate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons) China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Purity (Below 80%), Medium Purity (80%-90%), High Purity (Above 90%) China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons) China Potato Protein Hydrolysate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Feed Industry, Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Potato Protein Hydrolysate revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Potato Protein Hydrolysate revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Potato Protein Hydrolysate sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kilotons) Key companies Potato Protein Hydrolysate sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Avebe, Emsland Group, Tereos, Roquette, Südstärke, AKV Langholt AmbA, PPZ Niechlow, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Pepees, Agrana, WPPZ, Meelunie, Royal Ingredients Group

