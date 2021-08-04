Global Potato Protein Market Share & Forecast 2021| Avebe, Tereos, Roquette

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. Global Potato Protein key players include Avebe, Tereos, Roquette, AKV Langholt AMBA, Emsland-StärkeGmbH etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Medium Purity (80%-90%) is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Feed Industry followed by Food Industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Protein in China, including the following market information: China Potato Protein Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Potato Protein Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Potato Protein companies in 2020 (%) The global Potato Protein market size is expected to growth from US$ 139 million in 2020 to US$ 192.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3415517/china-potato-protein-market

The China Potato Protein market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Potato Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Potato Protein Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Potato Protein Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%), Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%), High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%) China Potato Protein Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Potato Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Feed Industry, Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Potato Protein revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Potato Protein revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Potato Protein sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Potato Protein sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Avebe, Tereos, Roquette, AKV Langholt AMBA, Emsland-StärkeGmbH, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Meelunie, Royal Ingredients, Südstärke, Pepees, PPZ Niechlow, Agrana, WPPZ, China Essence

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3415517/china-potato-protein-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Potato Protein market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Potato Protein market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Potato Protein markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Potato Protein market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Potato Protein market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Potato Protein market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/497d95b8c92ecab586e7dd3637975003,0,1,china-potato-protein-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/