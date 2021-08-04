Global Potato Starch Market Analysis & Trends to 2027| Avebe (NL), Emsland Group (DE), Roquette (FR)

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries. According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Potato Starch industry is relatively high. The top ten companies accounted for about 2/3 production volume market share. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA and China. And the major manufacturers are included Avebe (NL), Emsland Group (DE), Roquette (FR), KMC (DK), Südstärke (DE), Aloja Starkelsen (LV), Pepees (PL), Penford (Ingredion) (US), Vimal (UA), Novidon Starch (NL), Lyckeby (SE), PPZ Niechlow (PL), Western Polymer (US), Agrana (AT), AKV Langholt (DK), WPPZ (PL), Manitoba Starch Products (CA), Nailun Group (CN), Beidahuang Potato Group (CN), Weston (CN), Lantian Starch (CN), Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN), Qilianxue Starch (CN), Yunnan Starch (CN), Huaou Starch (CN) and Qingji Potato (CN), etc. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. Europe production share took 73%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6%, and Japan production share also took 6%. China took about 10%. Potato Starch is an important crop extraction material which can be used for food industry, paper industry, chemical industry, textile industry and other industry. The largest end usem food industry, for Potato Starch, is about 56% of consumption. The use of Potato Starch in Paper Industry was another important application, and accounted for about 20% of Potato Starch consumption. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Starch in China, including the following market information: China Potato Starch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Potato Starch Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Potato Starch companies in 2020 (%) The global Potato Starch market size is expected to growth from US$ 1897 million in 2020 to US$ 1930.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Potato Starch market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Potato Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Potato Starch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Potato Starch Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Other Grade China Potato Starch Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Potato Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food Industry, Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Texitile Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Potato Starch revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Potato Starch revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Potato Starch sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Potato Starch sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Avebe (NL), Emsland Group (DE), Roquette (FR), KMC (DK), Südstärke (DE), Aloja Starkelsen (LV), Pepees (PL), Penford (Ingredion) (US), Vimal (UA), Novidon Starch (NL), Lyckeby (SE), PPZ Niechlow (PL), Western Polymer (US), Agrana (AT), AKV Langholt (DK), WPPZ (PL), Manitoba Starch Products (CA), Nailun Group (CN), Beidahuang Potato Group (CN), Weston (CN), Lantian Starch (CN), Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN), Qilianxue Starch (CN), Yunnan Starch (CN), Huaou Starch (CN), Qingji Potato (CN)

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Potato Starch market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Potato Starch market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Potato Starch markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Potato Starch market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

