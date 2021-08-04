Global Pea Protein Isolate Depth Research Report 2021| Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra

Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste; it extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile. The pea protein isolate industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology barrier. The global leaders are Roquette and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 90% market share of global. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Protein Isolate in China, including the following market information: China Pea Protein Isolate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Pea Protein Isolate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Pea Protein Isolate companies in 2020 (%) The global Pea Protein Isolate market size is expected to growth from US$ 649.6 million in 2020 to US$ 1769.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Pea Protein Isolate market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Pea Protein Isolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Pea Protein Isolate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Pea Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%), Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%), High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%) China Pea Protein Isolate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Pea Protein Isolate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sports Nutrition Food, Energy Drinks, Health Food, Pet Food, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pea Protein Isolate revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pea Protein Isolate revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Pea Protein Isolate sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Pea Protein Isolate sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Pea Protein Isolate market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Pea Protein Isolate market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Pea Protein Isolate markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Pea Protein Isolate market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Pea Protein Isolate market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Pea Protein Isolate market.

