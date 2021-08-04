Global Pea Protein Market Sizes 2021| Emsland, Roquette, Cosucra

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile. Global Pea Protein key players include Emsland, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 85%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 80%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, both have a share over 15% percent. In terms of product, Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%) is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Health Food followed by Sports Nutrition Food. This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Protein in China, including the following market information: China Pea Protein Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Pea Protein Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Pea Protein companies in 2020 (%) The global Pea Protein market size is expected to growth from US$ 649.6 million in 2020 to US$ 1773.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Pea Protein market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Pea Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Pea Protein Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Pea Protein Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%), Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%), High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%) China Pea Protein Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Pea Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sports Nutrition Food, Energy Drinks, Health Food, Pet Food

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pea Protein revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pea Protein revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Pea Protein sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Pea Protein sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Emsland, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food

