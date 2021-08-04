Global Pecans Ingredient Competition Situation 2021| John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Navarro Pecan Company, Green Valley

Pecans Ingredient refers to the kernel of the pecans, it is also called shelled pecans. Pecans can be eaten fresh or used in cooking, particularly in sweet desserts. North America is the largest Pecans Ingredient market with about 53% market share. Mexico is follower, accounting for about 38% market share. The key players are John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Navarro Pecan Company, Green Valley, ADM, San Saba, Lamar Pecan Co., Hudson Pecan Co., National Pecan Co., Oliver Pecan Co., Whaley Pecan Company, South Georgia Pecan Company, La Nogalera Group, Sun City Nut Company, MACO etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 37% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Pecans Ingredient in China, including the following market information: China Pecans Ingredient Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Pecans Ingredient Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Pecans Ingredient companies in 2020 (%) The global Pecans Ingredient market size is expected to growth from US$ 5013 million in 2020 to US$ 6056.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Pecans Ingredient market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Pecans Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Pecans Ingredient Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Pecans Ingredient Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Halves, Pieces, Granule & Meal China Pecans Ingredient Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Pecans Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Recipe Pecan, Directly Eat, Confectionery & Bakery, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pecans Ingredient revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pecans Ingredient revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Pecans Ingredient sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Pecans Ingredient sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Navarro Pecan Company, Green Valley, ADM, San Saba, Lamar Pecan Co., Hudson Pecan Co., National Pecan Co., Oliver Pecan Co., Whaley Pecan Company, South Georgia Pecan Company, La Nogalera Group, Sun City Nut Company, MACO

