Global Plant-based Cheese Industry Chain Research Report 2021| MOCHICREAM, Marinfood, Fuji Oil

Plant based cheese is a non-dairy analogue aimed at vegans and other people who want to avoid animal products, including those who are lactose-intolerant. As with plant milk, plant based cheese can be made from cashews, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, soybeans, coconut oil, rice, almonds and other nuts, and nutritional yeast. Globally the major market for plant-based cheese is in USA and Europe, where vegan cheese has been popular for more than 30 years. Japan takes 3.86% of global plant-based cheese market, while the demand in USA is over 47.98% of global market in 2019. The market in Japan is still at its emerging stage, most of local players have only a few years of experience but expanding their market very quickly. Key players in the industry are Marinfood, Fuji Oil, Terra Foods, Sagamiya Foods, Bute Island Foods. This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-based Cheese in China, including the following market information: China Plant-based Cheese Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Plant-based Cheese Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kilotons) China top five Plant-based Cheese companies in 2020 (%) The global Plant-based Cheese market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Plant-based Cheese market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Plant-based Cheese manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Plant-based Cheese Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons) China Plant-based Cheese Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Soy Cheese, Almond Cheese, Cashew Cheese, Rice Milk Cheese, Other China Plant-based Cheese Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons) China Plant-based Cheese Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Catering, Ingredients, Retail

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Plant-based Cheese revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Plant-based Cheese revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Plant-based Cheese sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kilotons) Key companies Plant-based Cheese sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, MOCHICREAM, Marinfood, Fuji Oil, TOPVALU, Terra Foods, Sagamiya Foods, Bute Island Foods

