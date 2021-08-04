Global Soju Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| HiteJinro, Lotte Liquor, Muhak

Soju is the best known liquor from Korea. It is distilled, vodka-like, rice liquor with high potency and often flavored similarly. It is smooth and clean in taste, which makes it easy to drink in combination with various Korean dishes. The main ingredient of soju is rice, almost always in combination with other ingredients such as wheat, barley, or sweet potatoes. Soju is clear-colored and typically varies in alcohol content from 10% to 25% proof. Korea is the largest market with about 97% market share. The key players are HiteJinro, Lotte Liquor, Muhak, Kumbokju, C1 Soju, bohae, Chungbuk, Hallasan, Mackiss, Andong etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 69% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Soju in China, including the following market information: China Soju Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Soju Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Bottles) China top five Soju companies in 2020 (%) The global Soju market size is expected to growth from US$ 3100.3 million in 2020 to US$ 3635.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3417788/china-soju-market

The China Soju market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Soju manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Soju Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Bottles) China Soju Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Distilled Soju, Diluted Soju China Soju Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Bottles) China Soju Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Below 20 Years Old, 20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, Above 60 Years Old

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Soju revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Soju revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Soju sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Bottles) Key companies Soju sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, HiteJinro, Lotte Liquor, Muhak, Kumbokju, C1 Soju, bohae, Chungbuk, Hallasan, Mackiss, Andong

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3417788/china-soju-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Soju market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Soju market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Soju markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Soju market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Soju market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Soju market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/319979c11ecf221baa92197c8a8ee9fc,0,1,china-soju-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/