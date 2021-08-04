Global Rice Bran Oil Industry Analysis Report 2021| Ricela, BCL, SVROil

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil. Global Rice Bran Oil key players include Ricela, BCL, SVROil, Vaighai agro products, A.P. Refinery, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. India is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by China and Japan, both have a share over 20%. In terms of product, Extraction is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Refined Rice Bran Oil, followed by Industry, Cosmetic, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Bran Oil in China, including the following market information: China Rice Bran Oil Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rice Bran Oil Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Rice Bran Oil companies in 2020 (%) The global Rice Bran Oil market size is expected to growth from US$ 1237 million in 2020 to US$ 1539.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Rice Bran Oil market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rice Bran Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rice Bran Oil Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Bran Oil Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Extraction, Squeezing China Rice Bran Oil Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Bran Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Refined Rice Bran Oil, Cosmetic, Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rice Bran Oil revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rice Bran Oil revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rice Bran Oil sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Rice Bran Oil sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ricela, BCL, SVROil, Vaighai agro products, A.P. Refinery, 3F Industries, Sethia Oils, BIRBHUM OILS INDUSTRIES, Jain Group of Industries, Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals, Agrotech International, Shivangi Oils, Kamal, Balgopal, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, King rice oil group, Habib Industries, Wilmar International, Surin Bran Oil, Suriny, RITO, RiceBran Technologies, Wanyuan Food & Oil, Qaxld, Jinrun, Honghulang Rice Industry, Hubei Tianxing, Shanxin, Jinwang

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Rice Bran Oil market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Rice Bran Oil market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Rice Bran Oil markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Rice Bran Oil market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Rice Bran Oil market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Rice Bran Oil market.

