Global Rice Cracker Market Regional Outlook 2021| Kameda Seika, Sanko Seika, Iwatsuka Confectionery

Rice crackers, a type of Japanese baked snack that uses rice as the main raw material. The global well-known brands in Rice Cracker include Kameda Seika(14.43%), Sanko Seika(8.66%), Iwatsuka Confectionery(3.45%), Mochikichi(3.65%), Kuriyamabeika(Befco)(3.19%), Bourbon(0.87%), BonChi(1.82%), Ogurasansou(1.57%), Echigoseika(0.94%), Want Want(13.75%), UNCLE POP(0.39%), Miduoqi(0.85%), COFCO(0.94%), Xiaowangzi Food(0.20%), ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp)(1.24%), Orion(1.57%), Kanom Sakol(0.18%), Namchao(1.08%), Oishi(0.57%), Xiaoshuaicai(0.28%) and Others(40.38%). In terms of types, Rice Cracker can be divided into Non-Glutinous Rice Base and Glutinous Rice Base. The application area of Rice Cracker include Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Industry, Public Utilities, Communication Industry and Others. On basis of geography, Rice Cracker is manufactured in North America, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Cracker in China, including the following market information: China Rice Cracker Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rice Cracker Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Rice Cracker companies in 2020 (%) The global Rice Cracker market size is expected to growth from US$ 6351 million in 2020 to US$ 7829.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Rice Cracker market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rice Cracker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rice Cracker Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Cracker Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Non-Glutinous Rice Base, Glutinous Rice Base China Rice Cracker Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Cracker Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rice Cracker revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rice Cracker revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rice Cracker sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Rice Cracker sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kameda Seika, Sanko Seika, Iwatsuka Confectionery, Mochikichi, Kuriyamabeika(Befco), Bourbon, BonChi, Ogurasansou, Echigoseika, Want Want, UNCLE POP, Miduoqi, COFCO, Xiaowangzi Food, ONEONE (Thien Ha Corp), Orion, Kanom Sakol, Namchao, Oishi, Xiaoshuaicai

