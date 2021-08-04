Global Rice Flour Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Huangguo, Cho Heng, BIF

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation. The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENG, HUANGGUO, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Rose Brand and BIF, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Flour in China, including the following market information: China Rice Flour Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rice Flour Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Rice Flour companies in 2020 (%) The global Rice Flour market size is expected to growth from US$ 13100 million in 2020 to US$ 16120 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Rice Flour market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rice Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rice Flour Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Glutinous Rice Flour, Others China Rice Flour Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) By Application, 2020 (%): Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta, Sweets and Desserts, Snacks, Bread, Thickening Agent

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rice Flour revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rice Flour revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rice Flour sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Rice Flour sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Key players include: Huangguo, Cho Heng, BIF, Thai Flour Industry, Rose Brand, Burapa Prosper, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Koda Farms, Lieng Tong, Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

