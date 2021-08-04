Global Rice Market Share and Growth 2021| KRBL, LT FOODS, REI Agro

Rice (Basmati, Calrose, Sona Massuri, Jasmine) is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia. It is the agricultural commodity with the third-highest worldwide production, after sugarcane and maize. Rice is the most important grain with regard to human nutrition and caloric intake, providing more than one-fifth of the calories consumed worldwide by humans. North American Rice is mainly divided into four categories: Basmati Rice, Calrose Rice, Sona Massuri Rice and Jasmine Rice, each of which has a different leading enterprise. KRBL is the leading player in Basmati Rice, with 36% market share; Farmers’ Rice Cooperative is the leader of Calrose Rice, with 5% of the market; Swad Food Products accounts for 16% of the market in Sona Massuri Rice; Thai Hua leads the Jasmine Rice market with 16%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice in China, including the following market information: China Rice Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rice Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Rice companies in 2020 (%) The global Rice market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Rice market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rice Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Basmati Rice, Calrose Rice, Sona Massuri Rice, Jasmine Rice, Others China Rice Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Household, Food Services, Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rice revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rice revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rice sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Rice sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, KRBL, LT FOODS, REI Agro, Kohinoor Foods, Lakshmi Group, Pari, Sunstar overseas, DUNAR, Amar Singh Chawalwala, Tilda, California Family Foods, American Commodity Company, Farmers’ Rice Cooperative, Pacific International Rice Mills, Doguet’s Rice Milling Company, Far West Rice, Hinode Rice, Sun Valley Rice, Swad Food Products, EKTA FOODS, THAI LEE, Thai Hua, Asia Golden Rice Company, Nakornton Rice, Golden Grain Enterprise, Wonnapob Company, KAMOLKIJ

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Rice market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Rice market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Rice markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Rice market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Rice market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Rice market.

