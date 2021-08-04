Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| ABB, Siemens, GE

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is a kind of metal enclosed switchgear. That means, all the equipment of the electrical switchgear are enclosed by gas tight metal enclosure and SF6 gas is used as insulation between live parts of the equipment and earthed metal enclosure. In 2019, 72 KV to 550KV accounted for a major share of about 86% the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Based on application, In High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Asia-Pacific held a key market sales share of the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in 2019 which account for 55.00%. In 2019, ABB, Siemens and GE ranked top 3 of the revenue share in global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in China, including the following market information: China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) companies in 2020 (%) The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 5028.3 million in 2020 to US$ 6455.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

72 KV to 550KV, 36 KV to 72.5KV, Above 550 KV China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Power Plant, Factory, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ABB, Siemens, GE, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric, Hyundai Electric, CG, Shandong Taikai, XD Electric, Pinggao Electric, Sieyuan, NHVS, Tbea, CHINT Group

