Global Home Energy Monitor Market Competition Situation 2021| Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy

A home energy monitor provides feedback on electrical energy use. Devices may also display cost of energy used, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions. Various studies have shown a reduction in home energy use of 4-15% through use of home energy display. Electricity use may be measured with an inductive clamp placed around the electric main, via the electric meter (either through an optical port, or by sensing the meters actions), by communicating with a smart meter, or by direct connection to the electrical system. The display portion may be remote from the measurement, communicating with the sensor using a cable, network, power line communications, or using radio. Online displays are also available which allow the user to use an internet connected display to show near real-time consumption. Home Energy Monitor is mainly classified into the two types: solar ready type, non-solar ready type. Non-solar ready type is the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the total sales volume in 2019. North America is the largest region of Home Energy Monitor in the world. North America market took up over 42% the global Home Energy Monitor revenue market in 2019, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 41% and about 10%. Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, CurrentCost, Emporia Energy, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Home Energy Monitor market. Top five took up more than 39% of the global market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Energy Monitor in China, including the following market information: China Home Energy Monitor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Home Energy Monitor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Home Energy Monitor companies in 2020 (%) The global Home Energy Monitor market size is expected to growth from US$ 188.4 million in 2020 to US$ 348.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Home Energy Monitor market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Home Energy Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Home Energy Monitor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Home Energy Monitor Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Solar Ready Type, Non Solar Ready Type China Home Energy Monitor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Home Energy Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Offline Sales, Online Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Home Energy Monitor revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Home Energy Monitor revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Home Energy Monitor sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Home Energy Monitor sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, Current Cost, Emporia Energy, Rainforest Automation, Eyedro, Blue Line Innovations

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Home Energy Monitor market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Home Energy Monitor market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Home Energy Monitor markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Home Energy Monitor market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Home Energy Monitor market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Home Energy Monitor market.

