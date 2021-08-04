Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution. The ring main unit was introduced in the United Kingdom and is now widely used in other countries. In North American distribution practice, often the equivalent of a ring main unit is built into a pad-mounted transformer which integrates switches and transformer into a single cabinet. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the market share of 11.39%, in terms of revenue, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, and Sevenstars Electric. These leading 14 companies accounted for 53.59% of the market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest downstream regions, occupied about 66.98% of market share, in terms of volume. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Voltage Ring Main Units in China, including the following market information: China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Medium Voltage Ring Main Units companies in 2020 (%) The global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market size is expected to growth from US$ 3503 million in 2020 to US$ 6193.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Medium Voltage Ring Main Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Solid Insulated, Gas Insulated, Air Insulated China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Residential and Utilities, Industries, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Medium Voltage Ring Main Units revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medium Voltage Ring Main Units revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Medium Voltage Ring Main Units sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Medium Voltage Ring Main Units sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, Sevenstars Electric

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Medium Voltage Ring Main Units markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market.

