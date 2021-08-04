Global Mineral Insulated Cable Market Outlook (2021-2027)| NVent, Okazaki Manufacturing, Jiusheng (TEC) Electric

Mineral insulated cable is manufactured from completely inorganic material. The copper sheath and conductors, insulated with magnesium oxide ensure that the cable is able to withstand the effects of fire and is fully usable afterward. The mineral insulated cable system provides a simple solution to many difficult wiring problems and makes for a dependable and permanent installation for virtually all types of electrical circuits. On the basis of product type, Mineral Insulated Power Cables segment is account for the largest consumption volume market share; this segment was account for about 77% share in 2019 in terms of consumption volume. In the applications, Buildings segment was account for the highest market share of about 60% in 2019. Industrial held about 31% of the market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Insulated Cable in China, including the following market information: China Mineral Insulated Cable Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Mineral Insulated Cable Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Km) China top five Mineral Insulated Cable companies in 2020 (%) The global Mineral Insulated Cable market size is expected to growth from US$ 1619.8 million in 2020 to US$ 3050.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Mineral Insulated Cable market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Mineral Insulated Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Mineral Insulated Cable Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Km) China Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Mineral Insulated Power Cable, Mineral Insulated Heating Cable China Mineral Insulated Cable Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Km) China Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Buildings, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Km) Key companies Mineral Insulated Cable sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, NVent, Okazaki Manufacturing, Jiusheng (TEC) Electric, KME, Yuancheng Cable, ISOMIL, Baosheng Group, MICC Group, Emerson, Uncomtech, Far East Cable, Jiangsu Shangshang Cable, Wuxi Jiangnan Cable, Wanma Cable, Wrexham Mineral Cables, Thermon, Watlow, Chromalox, Trasor, Temptek Technologies

