Global Mining Waste Management Regional Outlook 2021| BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale

Waste occurs in several stages of the mining process and throughout the life of the mine, from the first exploration drilling project to the last processed material before mine closure. Several types of waste are generated in a mine, but three types stand out with the largest volume: waste rock, tailings and mine water. Not all waste is considered harmful to the environment. Some waste might even be safe to use in other applications, such as in building materials The industry’s leading producers are BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Vale, with revenues of 7.51%, 6.91% and 5.80% respectively in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Mining Waste Management in China, including the following market information: China Mining Waste Management Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Mining Waste Management companies in 2020 (%) The global Mining Waste Management market size is expected to growth from US$ 15200 million in 2020 to US$ 23020 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Mining Waste Management market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Mining Waste Management Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Mining Waste Management Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Mining Waste Management Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Waste Rock, Tailings, Mining Water China Mining Waste Management Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Mining Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Metal Mineral, Non-Metallic Mineral

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Mining Waste Management revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Mining Waste Management revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., Veolia Environnement, SUEZ, Metso, MMC Norilsk Nickel, Teck, Cleanaway Waste Management, Newmont Corporation, Tetra Tech

