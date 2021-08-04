Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Industry Depth Survey 2021| SolidEnergy Systems (SES), Pellion, Sion Power

A lithium-metal secondary battery refers to a secondary battery using lithium metal or lithium alloy as a negative electrode. Lithium metal has a low density of 0.54 g/cm3 and a significantly low standard reduction potential of −3.045 V (SHE: based on the standard hydrogen electrode), and thus has been spotlighted best as an electrode material for a high-energy density battery. SolidEnergy systems (SES) is the global greatest company in Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery industry, followed by Pellion, Sion Power, PolyPlus, Ion Storage Systems, QuantumScape, OXIS Energy, COLIBRI Energy.United States is the largest Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market with about 50% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 38% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery in China, including the following market information: China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kwh) China top five Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery companies in 2020 (%) The global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market size is expected to growth from US$ 230.2 million in 2020 to US$ 9426.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 65.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kwh) China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Li/Intercalant Cathode, Li/Sulfur China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kwh) China Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Medical, Transportation, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kwh) Key companies Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), Pellion, Sion Power, PolyPlus, Ion Storage Systems, QuantumScape, OXIS Energy, COLIBRI Energy

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market.

