Global LNG Filling Stations Trends and Forecast 2021| Kunlun Energy, CNOOC, ENN Energy

Natural gas is a major source of energy. Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been converted to a liquid form for the ease of storage or transport by cooling natural gas to approximately −162 °C. Afterwards, it is stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Liquefied natural gas takes up about one six hundredth the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state. It is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is natural gas that is cooled to -260° Fahrenheit until it becomes a liquid and then stored at essentially atmospheric pressure. Converting natural gas to LNG, a process that reduces its volume by about 600 times – similar to reducing the volume of a beach ball to the volume of a ping-pong ball – allows it to be transported internationally via cargo ships. A LNG filling station is a facility which sells LNG to vehicles. Liquefied natural gas filling stations rely on bulk delivery of fuel via tanker trucks similar to the way in which gasoline and diesel are delivered to filling stations. As LNG needs to be stored at -160 Celsius in order to stay in a liquid state, the fuel is delivered to the station site and stored in a special insulated cryogenic tank. The fuel is pumped from the storage tank and dispensed in a way that is similar to liquid fuels. As LNG dispensers operate at cryogenic temperatures, training is needed in order to dispense the fuel safely. Protective gloves and face shields must also be worn by personnel. LNG Filling Stations consist of LNG tank, pump skid and submersible pump, booster truck carburetor, carburetor, EAG heater (the three carburetor will change with different processing,), plus liquid machine etc. The major players in global LNG Filling Stations market include Kunlun Energy, CNOOC, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. China is the main market, and occupies about 80% of the global market. Permanent Station and Mobile Station are the main types, Vehicle and Ship are two main applications. This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Filling Stations in China, including the following market information: China LNG Filling Stations Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China LNG Filling Stations Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five LNG Filling Stations companies in 2020 (%) The global LNG Filling Stations market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China LNG Filling Stations market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the LNG Filling Stations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China LNG Filling Stations Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China LNG Filling Stations Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Mobile Station, Permanent Station China LNG Filling Stations Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China LNG Filling Stations Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Vehicle, Ship

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies LNG Filling Stations revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies LNG Filling Stations revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies LNG Filling Stations sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies LNG Filling Stations sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kunlun Energy, CNOOC, ENN Energy, Guanghui, Sinopec, Cryostar, Engie, FortisBC

