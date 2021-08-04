Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share & Forecast 2021| OXIS Energy, PATHION, Sion Power

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the world’s appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries key players include OXIS Energy, PATHION, Sion Power, GS Yuasa, Nohm Technologies, etc. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Lithium Sulfur is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Transportation, followed by Energy Storage, Consumer Electronic, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries in China, including the following market information: China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Wh) China top five Next-Generation Advanced Batteries companies in 2020 (%) The global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market size is expected to growth from US$ 252 million in 2020 to US$ 15200 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 78.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Wh) China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium Sulfur, Magnesium Ion, Solid Electrodes, Metal-Air, Ultracapacitors, Others China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Wh) China Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Transportation, Energy Storage, Consumer Electronic, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Next-Generation Advanced Batteries revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Next-Generation Advanced Batteries revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Next-Generation Advanced Batteries sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Wh) Key companies Next-Generation Advanced Batteries sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, OXIS Energy, PATHION, Sion Power, GS Yuasa, Nohm Technologies, PolyPlus, Lockheed Martin, Pellion Technologies, Seeo, Solid Power, Amprius, 24M, Phinergy, Fluidic Energy, Maxwell, Ambri, ESS

