Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| AVX, Vishay, Holy Stone

A niobium oxide capacitor contains a layer of Nb2O5 which is formed around NbO (niobium monoxide) grains as the dielectric. Niobium oxide capacitors have stable capacitance, leakage current and ESR parameters over time. This means functionality and performance both remain reliable and consistent. They also do not exhibit any piezo effect and have no voltage dependence, thus making them a good fit in coupling circuits. Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors key players include AVX, Vishay, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 90%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by USA, with a share over 25 percent. In terms of product, High CV is the largest segment, with a share nearly 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer electronic, followed by Automotive, Industrial, Power supply, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Niobium Oxide Capacitors in China, including the following market information: China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs) China top five Niobium Oxide Capacitors companies in 2020 (%) The global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market size is expected to growth from US$ 7137 million in 2020 to US$ 9140.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Niobium Oxide Capacitors market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Niobium Oxide Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

General, High CV, Low ESR, Low Profile, Other China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronic, Automotive, Power Supply, Industrial, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Niobium Oxide Capacitors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Niobium Oxide Capacitors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Niobium Oxide Capacitors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs) Key companies Niobium Oxide Capacitors sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, AVX, Vishay, Holy Stone

