Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Sizes 2021| EnerSys, Samsung SDI, LG

This report studies the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market. Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery. For the major players of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems, EnerSys maintained its first place, followed by Samsung SDI, LG, Sonnen and Fronius. Top 5 players accounted for 47% of the Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems revenue market share. In this study, the sales market for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 42%. It is followed by Europe and North America, while other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, Lithium-ion Battery segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 87% share in terms of volume. In the applications, Family Backup Power segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 37% in terms of volume. This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in China, including the following market information: China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five Off-grid Energy Storage Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 452.3 million in 2020 to US$ 988.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium-ion Battery, Lead-acid Battery, Others China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Family Backup Power, Industrial UPS, Unattended Equipment, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Off-grid Energy Storage Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Off-grid Energy Storage Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Off-grid Energy Storage Systems sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies Off-grid Energy Storage Systems sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, EnerSys, Samsung SDI, LG, Sonnen, Fronius, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Enphase, SAFT, NEC Energy Solutions, BYD, Tianneng Battery, CALB

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Off-grid Energy Storage Systems markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market.

