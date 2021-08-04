Global Power Generation Equipment Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications. The global Power Generation Equipment key players are mainly located in US, Europe, Japan, South Korea and China, include the Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac and Honda Power, etc. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 39%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Generation Equipment in China, including the following market information: China Power Generation Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Generation Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Power Generation Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Generation Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 12300 million in 2020 to US$ 14900 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Generation Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Generation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Generation Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Portable Generators, Standby Generators, Mobile Generators China Power Generation Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Residential, Industrial, Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Generation Equipment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Generation Equipment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Generation Equipment sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Power Generation Equipment sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac, Honda Power, MTU, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, KOHLER, TTI, Champion, Itopower, Hyundai Power, Eaton, Sawafuji, Loncin, PM & T

