Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Share and Growth 2021| Linear Technology, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments

POE Controllers encompass a wide variety of Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Device (PD) controllers. POE, as a mature technology, allows power to be managed and transferred between PSEs and PDs over low-cost Ethernet cables, thereby avoiding costly AC outlet installations and running power cables. Linear Technology, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, Microsemi, STMicroelectronics and ON Semiconducto are the top 6 of global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers, with about 68% market shares. Global consumption are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan, respectively with share of about 34%, 25%, 15%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers in China, including the following market information: China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market size is expected to growth from US$ 247.9 million in 2020 to US$ 342.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

1 Channel, 2 Channels, 4 Channels, 8 Channels, 12 Channels, Others China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial Automation, Point of Sale – Retail, Hospitality, IP Security Cameras, Thin Clients/VDI, Building Management, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Linear Technology, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, Microsemi, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, NXP (Freescale), Maxim Integrated, Monolithic Power Systems, Akros Silicon, Microchip, Delta Controls

