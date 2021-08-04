Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market Share and Growth 2021| Cisco Systems, Cree, Philips Lighting

Power over Ethernet (PoE) uses Ethernet cable networks to transmit power and data through one cable. Ethernet is a tested and trusted solution for transmitting data and low-voltage direct current (DC) power for everything from phone systems to cameras. PoE LED lights use the DC power from the Ethernet cable and eliminate the regularly required alternating current (AC) to DC conversion within each luminaire. As a result, less power is lost, making PoE lighting more energy efficient. In United States, Cisco Systems, Cree, Philips Lighting, Molex and Innovative Lighting are the leaders of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting industry, which take about 70% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting in China, including the following market information: China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

QYResearch has surveyed the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

By Type, 2020 (%)

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs, Powered Device Controllers & Ics China Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Public Space, Office and Industrial, Shopping Malls and Hotels

Competitor Analysis

Key players include: Cisco Systems, Cree, Philips Lighting, Molex, Innovative Lighting, NuLEDs, Igor

