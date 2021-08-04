Global Power Rental Industry Analysis Report 2021| Aggreko, Caterpillar, Power Electrics

The power rental market is defined as the revenue earned either by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications. In the European market, the major producers are Aggreko, Caterpillar, Power Electrics, Generator Power, Atlas Copco, Speedy Hire, HSS, Ashtead Group and Cummins. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Rental in China, including the following market information: China Power Rental Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Power Rental companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Rental market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Rental market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Rental Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Rental Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Power Rental Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Diesel Generators, Gas Generators, Others China Power Rental Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Power Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Government & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Rental revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Rental revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Aggreko, Caterpillar, Power Electrics, Generator Power, Atlas Copco, Speedy Hire, HSS, Ashtead Group, Cummins

