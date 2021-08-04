Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Competition Situation 2021| Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials. Global SiC & GaN Power Devices main players are Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Inc, Thales cryogenics, AIM, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 35%. This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC & GaN Power Devices in China, including the following market information: China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five SiC & GaN Power Devices companies in 2020 (%) The global SiC & GaN Power Devices market size is expected to growth from US$ 787.1 million in 2020 to US$ 5643.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during 2021-2027.

The China SiC & GaN Power Devices market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SiC & GaN Power Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

GaN, SiC China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies SiC & GaN Power Devices sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD

