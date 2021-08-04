Global PV Tracking Bracket Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Nextracker, Array Technologies, Arctech Solar

The main global PV Tracking Bracket players include Nextracker, Array Technologies, Arctech Solar, Soltec, etc. The top four PV Tracking Bracket players account for approximately 54% of the total market. Europe is the largest consumer market for PV Tracking Bracket, accounting for about 33%, followed by North America and India. In terms of type, Single Axis is the largest segment, with a share over 87%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Ground Power Station, followed by Industrial and Commercial Roof. This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Tracking Bracket in China, including the following market information: China PV Tracking Bracket Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PV Tracking Bracket Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five PV Tracking Bracket companies in 2020 (%) The global PV Tracking Bracket market size is expected to growth from US$ 27050 million in 2020 to US$ 68470 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.

The China PV Tracking Bracket market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PV Tracking Bracket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PV Tracking Bracket Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China PV Tracking Bracket Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single Axis PV Tracking Bracket, Dual Axis PV Tracking Bracket China PV Tracking Bracket Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China PV Tracking Bracket Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial and Commercial Roof, Ground Power Station

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PV Tracking Bracket revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PV Tracking Bracket revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PV Tracking Bracket sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies PV Tracking Bracket sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nextracker, Array Technologies, Arctech Solar, Soltec, JiangSu Zhenjiang NewEnergy Equipment Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, FTC Solar, Convert Italia, GameChange Solar, Gibraltar Industries, Ideematec, ATEC Energy&Environment Co., LTD., ArcelorMittal (Exosun), Akcome, Versolsolar Hangzhou Co., Ltd., Suzhou KINGSUN Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Jsolar, Clenergy, Jiangsu Guoqiang (Holdings) Group

