Global Socket Outlets Industry Analysis Report 2021| Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens

A socket outlet is the familiar item mounted on the wall which a plug can be inserted. Socket outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components and make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers. Legrand was the global greatest company in Socket Outlets industry, with the revenue market Share of 18%, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Bull, Leviton, Chint Group, Panasonic, Philips, Feidiao, Simon, ABB.China is the largest Socket Outlets market with about 59% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 14% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Socket Outlets in China, including the following market information: China Socket Outlets Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Socket Outlets Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Socket Outlets companies in 2020 (%) The global Socket Outlets market size is expected to growth from US$ 179.5 million in 2020 to US$ 288.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Socket Outlets market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Socket Outlets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Socket Outlets Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Socket Outlets Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single Plug Socket, Double Plug Socket, Others China Socket Outlets Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Socket Outlets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Home Use, Industrial Use, Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Socket Outlets revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Socket Outlets revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Socket Outlets sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Socket Outlets sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Bull, Leviton, Chint Group, Panasonic, Philips, Feidiao, Simon, ABB

