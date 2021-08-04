Global Residential Generators Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Generac, Honda Power, Briggs & Stratton

Residential Generators contain Portable and Standby Generators. Portable generator takes major share in Residential application field. Residential Portable Generators are the most common kind of backup power solution. Versatile and easily moved, a portable generator can be used in multiple locations for several purposes. In an emergency, Residential Portable Generator can provide critical backup power. Just add fuel, start the engine, and run extension cords to your most essential items. During a power outage, Residential Portable Generator make sure the most important items—lights, refrigerators and freezers, sump pumps, even space heaters and window air conditioners—are up and running, minimizing any disruption to ones’ lifestyle. Generally, a residential home standby generator set offers many features not found on portable generator sets, such as a more sophisticated control system, a fully weather–protective enclosure, significantly quieter operation, and more capacity so you can power more conveniences. It goes on automatically when you need it and shuts down automatically once main power is restored. It is connected directly to a fuel system and your home’s electrical system so you won’t have to fill a gas tank or manually transfer power from the utility to the home standby unit. The industry’s leading producers are Generac, Honda Power and Briggs & Stratton, with revenues of 19.69%, 16.60% and 12.48%, respectively, in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Generators in China, including the following market information: China Residential Generators Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Residential Generators Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Residential Generators companies in 2020 (%) The global Residential Generators market size is expected to growth from US$ 2575.8 million in 2020 to US$ 4089.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Residential Generators market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Residential Generators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Residential Generators Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Residential Generators Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Portable Diesel Type, Portable Gasoline Type, Portable Other (Gas, Propane) Type, Standby Diesel Type, Standby Gasoline Type, Standby Other (Gas, Propane) Type China Residential Generators Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Residential Generators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Less than 4 KW, 4- 8 KW, 8-17 KW, More than 17 KW

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Residential Generators revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Residential Generators revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Residential Generators sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Residential Generators sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Generac, Honda Power, Briggs & Stratton, KOHLER, Champion, Yamaha, TTI, United Power Technology, Cummins Power Systems, Eaton, Wacker Neuson, Honeywell, Hyundai Power, Sawafuji, Scott’s, Pramac, HGI, Mi-T-M

