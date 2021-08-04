Global Residential Landscape Lighting Industry Chain Research Report 2021| OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand

Residential Landscape Lighting refers to the use of outdoor illumination of private landscapes or pools; for the enhancement and purposes of safety, night-time aesthetics, accessibility, security, recreation, and sports, and social and event uses. The major players in United States Residential Landscape Lighting market include GE Lighting, Kichler, Hubbell, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 40% shares of the whole market. Low Voltage is the main type, with a share about 80%. Independent Installer is the main installation, which holds a share about 85%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Landscape Lighting in China, including the following market information: China Residential Landscape Lighting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Residential Landscape Lighting Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Residential Landscape Lighting companies in 2020 (%) The global Residential Landscape Lighting market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Residential Landscape Lighting market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Residential Landscape Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Residential Landscape Lighting Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Voltage, Line Voltage, Solar China Residential Landscape Lighting Market, By Installation, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Residential Landscape Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Installation, 2020 (%), DIY, Vendor Installer, Independent Installer

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Residential Landscape Lighting sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand, Hubbell, Kichler, Maxim Lighting, Philips, Cree Lighting, Generation Brands, Feit Electric Company, Hudson Valley Lighting

