Exclusive Report on Streaming Devices Market: SWOT Analysis, Key Player, Market Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2028

An exclusive report title “Streaming Devices Market” published by Evolve Business Intelligence provides a detailed analysis of market size and forecast with key insights such as current and future trends, consumption pattern, end-user preference, growth and restraining factor, and company profiling. According to the report published, the global streaming devices market size was valued at $9.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $26.27 billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 13.31% from 2021 to 2028.

Major Players in Streaming Devices Market:

Google

com, Inc

Apple Inc.

Humax

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Roku, Inc.

Xiaomi Inc

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Streaming Devices market is expected to have a positive impact in the near future (2020 & 2021) due to the temporary halt in the service facilities. The employees/ industry executives had a slowdown of the distribution channel due to supply chain disruption. The import and export supply of products has been impacted due to the temporary cross-border restriction.

Market Segment By Component (Hardware, Software): Software segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segment By Sales Channel (Online, Offline): Online Segment accounted for the largest market size in 2020.

Market Segment By Price Range (Low, Medium, High): Medium Segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segment By Application (TV, Gaming Consoles, Others): TV Segment accounted for the largest market size in 2020.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

The geographic coverage in the study includes the factors that impact the growth and affecting the market across each region. The region study is categorized based on the production, consumption, growth rate, supply-demand analysis, import & export in each country. In Streaming Devices Market, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The report also includes the detailed analysis of the companies associated with the Streaming Devices Market by region with major factors such as manufacturing facilities, revenue generated, production capacity, market share, product portfolio, and SWOT Analysis.

Report Coverage:

What is the market size in 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028?

What are the growth factors and trends coupled with opportunities and challenges?

Who are the key players associated with the Streaming Devices Market?

What is the market share and key player positioning in Streaming Devices Market?

What is the Strength, Weaknesses, Threats, and Opportunities of Each Company in Streaming Devices Market?

