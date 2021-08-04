Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Competition Analysis 2021| Siemens, Furrer+Frey, Tianjin Keyvia

Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) uses a rigid conductor instead of a flexible wire for electric power collection. ROCS has a rigid conductor rail installed overhead. A copper contact wire is inserted in the conductor rail and the Pantograph on the rolling stock collects power from this rigid conductor. The rigid overhead conductor is a piece of Aluminium rail which is fixed to the tunnel ceiling with the help of a cantilever arrangement. This Al. rail is manufactured in 10 to 12 metre long pieces and then these pieces are joined together to form a continuous conductor all along the railway track. Contact wire is inserted into the groove of these aluminium rails so that the contact of the pantograph remains with the copper contact wire. Rigid Overhead Conductor Rail (ROCR) is an alternative distribution system to conventional catenary systems in rail transit. Its characteristics make it the most applicable for fixed infrastructure feature, such as tunnels, bridges and maintenance depots, although its lower maintenance costs justify its installation in a wide range of environments. A Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) should be generally used in following cases: Normally in tunnels of length more than 750m or where the provision of ATD is difficult. Where the head room/height of the tunnel is not sufficient for conventional OHE. Stations/Any other location for improved electrical clearances RRCS (Retractable Rigid Conductor-Rail System) can be used in Maintenance Depots, Coal sidings/other sidings for overhead loading under SILO in electrified territory and container handling tracks. Conventional OHE requires substantial space above the train under the overhead structure to maintain Electrical clearance from 25kV live conductor. Considering from the region, Europe is the largest market, making up 49% market share. APAC ranks the second, total Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) accounted for 33% Geographically. The key players are Siemens, Furrer+Frey, Tianjin Keyvia, Pandrol (Delachaux Group), Alucast Iran. etc. Top 3 players occupied about 42% market share. On the basis of product type, the Hinged support structure segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period. In the applications, the Tunnels segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 64%. In addition, bridges and others segment will capture more market share in the future. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) in China, including the following market information: China Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 317.8 million in 2020 to US$ 456.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hinged Type, Liding Type China Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Tunnels, Bridges, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Siemens, Furrer+Frey, Tianjin Keyvia, Pandrol (Delachaux Group), Alucast Iran

