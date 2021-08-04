Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Trends and Forecast 2021| Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki

Solid oxide fuel cells are emission free power sources, which run on electrochemical conversion reactions. SOFC use ceramic electrolytes that are hard and non-porous in nature. As the electrolyte is a solid, the cells are not necessarily constructed in a plate-like configuration as seen in other fuel cell types. Electrical efficiency provided is around 50% to 60%. In applications designed to capture and utilize the system’s waste heat (cogeneration), the overall fuel use efficiency could top 80% to 85% and operate at very high temperatures of around 1,000°C (1,830°F). The unique properties of solid oxide fuel cell such as portability, long-term stability, easy fuel selection, and emission-free power serve this requirement. These cells have vast applications, with military applications expecting the highest growth. Planar SOFC has been identified to be the dominating fuel cell in the market for its versatility. This report studies the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. The scope of this report is mainly for commercial companies, excluding products from government departments and research institutions. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) key players include Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi Corp, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. North America and Europe is the largest market, both with a share about 30%, followed by Japan, with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, Planar is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Stationary, followed by Transportation, Portable & Military. This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in China, including the following market information: China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) companies in 2020 (%) The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market size is expected to growth from US$ 558 million in 2020 to US$ 1320 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Tubular, Planar, Others China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Transportation, Portable & Military, Stationary

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi, GE, Convion, FuelCell Energy, Atrex Energy, Inc, SOLIDpower, ZTEK, Redox Power Systems, Ceres, Elcogen

