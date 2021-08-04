Global IT Services Market Share & Forecast 2021| IBM, Accenture, AWS

IT services refers to the application of business and technical expertise to enable organizations in the creation, management and optimization of or access to information and business processes. The IT services market can be segmented by the type of skills that are employed to deliver the service (design, build, run). There are also different categories of service: business process services, application services and infrastructure services. If these services are outsourced, they are referred to as business process outsourcing (BPO), applications outsourcing (AO) and infrastructure outsourcing. The broader market for IT services is made up of several segments including outsourcing, managed services, security services, data management, and cloud computing. In this report, the market is segmented into Cloud Services (IT Outsourcing, Implementation, Consulting Services), Software & BPO Services and Hardware Support Services Types. In 2019, North America dominated the IT services market with a market share of about 37%, followed by APAC and Europe. The strongest growing segment is cloud service segment, with the overall global cloud services market size topping nearly 700 billion U.S. dollars in 2019. Others include hardware Support Services and software and BPO services. IBM is one of the world’s leading information technology professional and managed service providers worldwide. Some of the other leading IT service providers include Accenture, DXC, Fujitsu, AWS, TCS, etc. It can be applied to enterprise, financial, government, healthcare & medical, and others. This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Services in China, including the following market information: China IT Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five IT Services companies in 2020 (%) The global IT Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 997830 million in 2020 to US$ 1322710 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

The China IT Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the IT Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China IT Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China IT Services Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware Support Services, Software and BPO Services, Cloud Services China IT Services Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

IT Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare & Medical, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies IT Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies IT Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, IBM, Accenture, AWS, Fujitsu, NTT Data, DXC Technology, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, Atos, NEC, Infosys, Hitachi, HCL Tech, CGI, Wipro, SAIC, CTSI, BT Group, Chinasoft, Taiji, China Unicom, Teamsun Tech, DCITS, Capita, Xerox, DHC Software, Neusoft

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global IT Services market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global IT Services market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional IT Services markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global IT Services market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global IT Services market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global IT Services market.

