Exclusive Report on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System (DMS), Adaptive Front Lights (AFL), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Other System Types) By Sensor Type (Ultrasonic Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Image Sensor, Radar Sensor, and Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicle) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Global ADAS market was estimated to be $35.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Vehicle safety regulations that are strictly enforced.

Increasing awareness of vehicle safety ratings and lower component costs as a result of the widespread use of cameras and radars will be major growth drivers for the ADAS market. Major automakers are embracing ADAS solutions to achieve higher safety ratings and thus attract more customers. As a result, leading OEMs either standardize safety systems across models or offer them as options. As a result, as ADAS features become more prevalent, demand for components such as cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR will rise during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market growth can be attributed to high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. These countries’ governments have recognized the automotive industry’s growth potential and, as a result, have implemented a variety of initiatives to encourage major OEMs to enter their domestic markets.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Autoliv Inc

Continental

DENSO Corporation

ROBERT BOSCH

Valeo

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna

NXP Semiconductors

Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ 35.5 Billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 22.6% Market Segmentation System Type, Sensor Type, Vehicle Type Companies profiled Autoliv Inc, Continental, DENSO Corporation, ROBERT BOSCH, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna, NXP Semiconductors, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is segmented based on System Type, Sensor Type, Vehicle Type. Based on System Type, the market is segmented as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System (DMS), Adaptive Front Lights (AFL), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Other System Types. Based on Sensor Type, the market is segmented as Ultrasonic Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Image Sensor, Radar Sensor, and Others. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented as Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicle.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

What is the CAGR of the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

