Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The South East Asia fire sprinkler heads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.A fire sprinkler head refers to a type of gear utilized in fire safety and prevention systems. These heads are connected to a network of pipes in the walls and ceilings and protect rooms, hallways, and stairwells from fire-related incidents. Fire sprinkler heads have heat-sensitive components, such as a fusible link or a glass bulb, which get activated at a specific temperature.
The growing concerns towards damages and losses due to fires and the rising need for fire safety mechanisms are driving the demand for fire sprinkler heads across Southeast Asia. Additionally, the increasing product demand from the oil and gas industry is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies in the region and elevating preventive measures pertaining to the safety of individuals are further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, including thermal radiation technology that allows quick detection of fires, are expected to fuel the demand for fire sprinkler heads in Southeast Asia over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Rapidrop Global Ltd.
- Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co Inc
- Tyco International
- United Technologies Corporation
- Victaulic Company
- Minimax-Viking
- Senju Sprinkler
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Pendent
- Upright
- Side Wall
- Concealed
Market Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Breakup by Country:
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- New Zealand
- Myanmar
- Cambodia
