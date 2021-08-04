Global Internet Radio Depth Research Report 2021| Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music

Internet radio (also web radio, net radio, streaming radio, e-radio, IP radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet. Broadcasting on the Internet is usually referred to as webcasting since it is not transmitted broadly through wireless means. It can either be used as a stand-alone device running through the internet, or as a software running through a single computer. Of the major players of Internet Radio, Spotify maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Spotify accounted for 27.63% of the Global Internet Radio revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 21.39%, 15%, 8.68% including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music. Suppliers of Internet Radio in the international market are large, specialist companies, as well as divisions or subsidiaries of large groups. The main types of Internet Radio have Subscription Service and Ad-Supported Radio Service. On the basis of the types, Subscription Service is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 57.88% share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet Radio in China, including the following market information: China Internet Radio Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Internet Radio companies in 2020 (%) The global Internet Radio market size is expected to growth from US$ 30610 million in 2020 to US$ 59990 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Internet Radio market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Internet Radio Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Internet Radio Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Internet Radio Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Subscription Service, Ad-Supported Radio Service China Internet Radio Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Internet Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Live, Audio-on-demand

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Internet Radio revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Internet Radio revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Pandora, IHeartRadio, TuneIn, LiveXLive Media, Digitally Imported, Inc.

