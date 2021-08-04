Global Managed VPN Market Sizes 2021| Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization. The major players in global Managed VPN market include Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 35% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 65% of the global market. Site-to-site VPN is the main type, with a share about 75%. BFSI & Healthcare is the main application, which holds a share about 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed VPN in China, including the following market information: China Managed VPN Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Managed VPN companies in 2020 (%) The global Managed VPN market size is expected to growth from US$ 14260 million in 2020 to US$ 36690 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Managed VPN market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Managed VPN Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Managed VPN Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Managed VPN Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Remote Access VPN, Site-to-site VPN China Managed VPN Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Managed VPN Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Media, Transportation, Manufacturing, Energy, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Managed VPN revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Managed VPN revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication, Cisco Systems, BT Group PLC, Vodafone Group, NTT Corporation, CenturyLink, Telefonica, Tata Communications

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Managed VPN market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Managed VPN market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Managed VPN markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Managed VPN market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Managed VPN market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Managed VPN market.

