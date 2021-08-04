Global IO-Link Industry Depth Survey 2021| SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik

IO-Link is a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired (or wireless), industrial communications networking standard (IEC 61131-9) used for connecting digital sensors and actuators to either a type of industrial fieldbus or a type of industrial Ethernet. Its objective is to provide a technological platform that enables the development and use of sensors and actuators that can produce and consume enriched sets of data that in turn can be used for economically optimizing industrial automated processes and operations. An IO-Link system consists of an IO-Link master and one or more IO-Link devices, i.e. Sensors or Actuators. The IO-Link master provides the interface to the higher-level controller (PLC) and controls the communication with the connected IO-Link devices. Global IO-Link key players include SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik, ifm Electronic, Beckhoff, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 23%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 36%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 51 percent. In terms of product, IO-Link Master is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Machine Tool & Assembly Line, followed by Intralogistics, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of IO-Link in China, including the following market information: China IO-Link Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five IO-Link companies in 2020 (%) The global IO-Link market size is expected to growth from US$ 2248 million in 2020 to US$ 5131.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

The China IO-Link market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the IO-Link Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China IO-Link Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China IO-Link Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

IO-Link Master, IO-Link Sensor, Others China IO-Link Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

IO-Link Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Machine Tool & Assembly Line, Intralogistics, Packaging, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies IO-Link revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies IO-Link revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik, ifm Electronic, Rockwel Automation, Beckhoff, Baumer Group, Turck, WAGO, Belden, Bosch Rexforth, Pepperl+Fuchs, Balluff, Wenglor, Weidmüller, Omron

