Global IoT Gateway Devices Competition Analysis 2021| Cisco, Huawei, Dell

To function effectively, IoT devices require a tool on which all types of data – tracked by smart devices, sensors and related equipments – can be reported via the web. In 2020, the Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway, which has the largest sales market share among global IoT gateway devices by type, is about 58.71%. In 2020, building automation has the largest market share of global IoT gateway devices by application field, which is about 36.39%. This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Gateway Devices in China, including the following market information: China IoT Gateway Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China IoT Gateway Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five IoT Gateway Devices companies in 2020 (%) The global IoT Gateway Devices market size is expected to growth from US$ 8303.9 million in 2020 to US$ 18130 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.

The China IoT Gateway Devices market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the IoT Gateway Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China IoT Gateway Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China IoT Gateway Devices Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Consumer IoT Gateway, Industrial/Commercial IoT Gateway China IoT Gateway Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China IoT Gateway Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies IoT Gateway Devices revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies IoT Gateway Devices revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies IoT Gateway Devices sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies IoT Gateway Devices sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cisco, Huawei, Dell, Sierra Wireless, Advantech, HPE, NXP/Freescale, Digi International, Multi-Tech Systems, Eurotech, Samsara, ADLINK Technology, AAEON, Lantronix, NEXCOM International, Axiomtek, Neousys Technology

